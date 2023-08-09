BJP, AAP spar over MCD ‘slashing’ allowance to students for uniform

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP launched a scathing attack on the AAP-controlled MCD on Tuesday, accusing it of significantly slashing the uniform allowance provided to students in its schools. Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the uniform allowance has been reduced from Rs 1,100 to Rs 600.

He added that the reduced allowance would now be drawn from the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan funds allocated by the Centre, instead of the previously utilized MCD Fund. “It is disheartening to see that the AAP is dividing students along caste lines when it comes to a fundamental requirement like school uniforms,” he said.

Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD House, criticised the Kejriwal government for what he termed as “dirty politics.”He blamed the government for perpetuating an economic crunch within the BJP-ruled MCD.

He said that despite the financial constraints, his party consistently managed to provide students with essential materials such as books and uniform allowances, always ensuring distribution by mid-July. Singh juxtaposed the Kejriwal government’s alleged claims of prioritizing education with the evident struggles faced by students from economically challenged backgrounds.

Students from the most marginalized sections of society are disproportionately affected by the deteriorating education infrastructure in Delhi, BJP leaders contended, accusing the AAP-led government of playing divisive politics at the cost of essential student necessities. The AAP refuted these claims saying that the uniform allowance of Rs 1100 is unchanged and an amount of Rs 600 has been given in addition to this.

