Delhi health secretary in dock for mental health authority being in limbo

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the city government’s Health Secretary to remain present before it on September 15 over the non-constitution of a State Mental Health Authority while observing that it was ‘unfortunate’ despite the assurance given to the court by the government.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, in a recent order, said, “It is unfortunate that to date the permanent State Mental Health Authority under the aforementioned statute has not been constituted. Therefore, this Court is left with no option, but to direct that the Secretary (Health), GNCTD, remain present in Court on the next date of hearing.”The order was following two pleas for enforcement of provisions of the mental health law.

In November last year, the Delhi government had apprised the high court that the process for reconstitution of the State Mental Health Authority as per the requirements of Sections 45 and 46 of the Act and its rules was underway and shall be finalised soon.

Petitioner Adv Amit Sahni has said the object of the Mental Health Act is to provide mental healthcare and services to those with mental illness and to protect, promote and fulfil the rights of such people during the delivery of care and services.

The plea also pointed out that as per study conducted by the Word Health Organization (WHO) in 2015 shows that one in five Indians may suffer from depression in their lifetime.“Most people who experience mental health problems recover fully or are able to live with and manage them, especially if they get appropriate treatment. Besides, they can experience discrimination in all aspects of their lives,” Sahni’s plea read.

