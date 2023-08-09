Home Cities Delhi

Government nod to railways to transplant trees for complex

The Delhi Government had received a request from the Northern Railways to transplant 96 trees out of a total of 162 trees at the location near Moti Bagh.

Published: 09th August 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has approved the request of the Northern Railways to remove 96 trees to construct a multi-storied residential building for Western Railways at Arakpur Bagh Mochi. However, none of the trees will be felled and all of the 96 trees will be transplanted at a site selected near Shakurbasti.

Kejriwal cleared the path for the project by approving the said proposal in the national interest. He has approved the proposal against the condition that the Northern Railways take up the transplantation of 96 existing trees and the plantation of 960 new saplings as per the plan.

The Delhi Government had received a request from the Northern Railways to transplant 96 trees out of a total of 162 trees at the location near Moti Bagh. After that, a joint inspection of the project site was carried out by concerned officials of the West Forest Division along with Northern Railways officials.

A report on the matter was placed to the Tree Officer (DCF) of West Forest Division, who cross-checked the information. As per the Tree Officer’s undertaking the total number of trees in the area is 162 and out of these 96 trees have been proposed for transplantation and nil trees have been proposed for felling and pruning. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railwaystransplantation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp