Government nod to railways to transplant trees for complex

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has approved the request of the Northern Railways to remove 96 trees to construct a multi-storied residential building for Western Railways at Arakpur Bagh Mochi. However, none of the trees will be felled and all of the 96 trees will be transplanted at a site selected near Shakurbasti.

Kejriwal cleared the path for the project by approving the said proposal in the national interest. He has approved the proposal against the condition that the Northern Railways take up the transplantation of 96 existing trees and the plantation of 960 new saplings as per the plan.

The Delhi Government had received a request from the Northern Railways to transplant 96 trees out of a total of 162 trees at the location near Moti Bagh. After that, a joint inspection of the project site was carried out by concerned officials of the West Forest Division along with Northern Railways officials.

A report on the matter was placed to the Tree Officer (DCF) of West Forest Division, who cross-checked the information. As per the Tree Officer’s undertaking the total number of trees in the area is 162 and out of these 96 trees have been proposed for transplantation and nil trees have been proposed for felling and pruning.

