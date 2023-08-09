Husband, brothers-in law murders woman in Delhi; dumps body in Delhi forest 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman was brutally murdered by her husband and brothers-in-law in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old woman's body was recovered from the forest in Fatehpuri Beri area.

Police identified the deceased as Sweety, while the accused are Dharamveer (husband of the deceased), Arun and Satyavan (brothers-in-law of Dharamveer).

Talking to the reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that a PCR call was received on August 5 regarding the discovery of an unidentified female dead body in the forest near the Jheel khurd border.

"Despite earnest attempts to identify the deceased, her identity remained unknown initially," explained the DCP.

After thorough efforts involving technical and manual surveillance, suspicious movement of an auto-rickshaw at around 1.40 a.m. on the intervening night of August 4-5 was identified.

"The route of the auto-rickshaw was traced, revealing its registration number. Subsequently, the suspected auto-rickshaw and its driver, Arun, a resident of Chhatarpur, were apprehended near Gadaipur Band road," the DCP elaborated.

Arun identified the deceased woman as Sweety and admitted to his involvement in her murder along with her husband Dharamveer and Satyavan.

According to the Arun' statement , the trio strangled Sweety and discarded her body in the forest..

The accused Arun told the police that he was well aware of the topography of the area hence chose the forest area to commit the crime and further dispose of the body there. He further disclosed that Dharamveer was not happy with the behaviour of his wife as she would often leave her home for months without any notice.

"Furthermore, he revealed that Sweety's parents and previous family background were unknown, as Dharamveer had married her by paying Rs 70,000 to an unidentified woman," the DCP said.

based on his inputs, Dharamveer and Satyavan, were arrested by the police. Further investigations are underway in the case.

