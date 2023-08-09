Home Cities Delhi

Husband, brothers-in law murders woman in Delhi; dumps body in Delhi forest 

Dharamveer, the husband of the deceased woman was not happy with the behaviour of his wife as she would often leave her home for months without any notice. 

Published: 09th August 2023 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

murder, kill, killing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman was brutally murdered by her husband and brothers-in-law in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old woman's body was recovered from the forest in Fatehpuri Beri area.

Police identified the deceased as Sweety, while the accused are Dharamveer (husband of the deceased), Arun and Satyavan (brothers-in-law of Dharamveer).

Talking to the reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that a PCR call was received on August 5 regarding the discovery of an unidentified female dead body in the forest near the Jheel khurd border.

"Despite earnest attempts to identify the deceased, her identity remained unknown initially," explained the DCP.

After thorough efforts involving technical and manual surveillance, suspicious movement of an auto-rickshaw at around 1.40 a.m. on the intervening night of August 4-5 was identified.

"The route of the auto-rickshaw was traced, revealing its registration number. Subsequently, the suspected auto-rickshaw and its driver, Arun, a resident of Chhatarpur, were apprehended near Gadaipur Band road," the DCP elaborated.

Arun identified the deceased woman as Sweety and admitted to his involvement in her murder along with her husband Dharamveer and Satyavan.

According to the Arun' statement , the trio strangled Sweety and discarded her body in the forest..

The accused Arun told the police that he was well aware of the topography of the area hence chose the forest area to commit the crime and further dispose of the body there. He further disclosed that Dharamveer was not happy with the behaviour of his wife as she would often leave her home for months without any notice. 

"Furthermore, he revealed that Sweety's parents and previous family background were unknown, as Dharamveer had married her by paying Rs 70,000 to an unidentified woman," the DCP said.
based on his inputs, Dharamveer and Satyavan, were arrested  by the police. Further investigations are underway in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Murder by husband crime against woman Delhi crime
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp