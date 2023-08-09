INTERVIEW | First task is to make workers aware of the exploitation: Nirmal Agni

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

The gig economy, still in an early stage of spurt in India, stares at a grey area when it comes to the workers’ legal rights. Nirmal Agni, of Mehnatkash Association, a firm that focuses on the rights of gig workers, talks about formalising the sector, the problems faced by them and the solutions.

Excerpts from an interview:

What are the major problems faced by gig workers?

In the last few years, the gig economy has flourished in the country. This will surge further, adding more employment. In these circumstances, the need is to formulate their legal rights. A major worry for them is the lack of social security as well as the threat of termination over petty issues.

What could be the solution to the problems of gig workers?

The Rajasthan government showed us the way by passing a bill extending social security to gig workers in the state. In addition, the Centre can take cues from Maharasthra’s Mathari model to make a law for them.

But do their problems end with social security?

No, there are umpteen problems faced by gig workers in the country. There’s the daily exploitation by companies by decreasing their ratings or blocking the accounts. In addition to this, we have seen daily videos of unruly behaviour with them by the customers.

As a voluntary organisation, what are you doing to resolve these workers’ woes?

The first step for us is creating awareness among the workers on exploitation. In addition, we are holding demonstrations to raise their issues to bring the workers with us. Recently, we also submitted a memorandum to the labour minister regarding the improvements prerequisite for their welfare.

The gig economy, still in an early stage of spurt in India, stares at a grey area when it comes to the workers’ legal rights. Nirmal Agni, of Mehnatkash Association, a firm that focuses on the rights of gig workers, talks about formalising the sector, the problems faced by them and the solutions. Excerpts from an interview: What are the major problems faced by gig workers?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the last few years, the gig economy has flourished in the country. This will surge further, adding more employment. In these circumstances, the need is to formulate their legal rights. A major worry for them is the lack of social security as well as the threat of termination over petty issues. What could be the solution to the problems of gig workers? The Rajasthan government showed us the way by passing a bill extending social security to gig workers in the state. In addition, the Centre can take cues from Maharasthra’s Mathari model to make a law for them. But do their problems end with social security? No, there are umpteen problems faced by gig workers in the country. There’s the daily exploitation by companies by decreasing their ratings or blocking the accounts. In addition to this, we have seen daily videos of unruly behaviour with them by the customers. As a voluntary organisation, what are you doing to resolve these workers’ woes? The first step for us is creating awareness among the workers on exploitation. In addition, we are holding demonstrations to raise their issues to bring the workers with us. Recently, we also submitted a memorandum to the labour minister regarding the improvements prerequisite for their welfare.