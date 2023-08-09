Home Cities Delhi

INTERVIEW | First task is to make workers aware of the exploitation: Nirmal Agni

Nirmal Agni, of Mehnatkash Association, a firm that focuses on the rights of gig workers, talks about formalising the sector, the problems faced by them and the solutions.

Published: 09th August 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmal Agni. (Photo | Express)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

The gig economy, still in an early stage of spurt in India, stares at a grey area when it comes to the workers’ legal rights. Nirmal Agni, of Mehnatkash Association, a firm that focuses on the rights of gig workers, talks about formalising the sector, the problems faced by them and the solutions.

Excerpts from an interview:

What are the major problems faced by gig workers?

In the last few years, the gig economy has flourished in the country. This will surge further, adding more employment. In these circumstances, the need is to formulate their legal rights. A major worry for them is the lack of social security as well as the threat of termination over petty issues.

What could be the solution to the problems of gig workers?

The Rajasthan government showed us the way by passing a bill extending social security to gig workers in the state. In addition, the Centre can take cues from Maharasthra’s Mathari model to make a law for them.

But do their problems end with social security?

No, there are umpteen problems faced by gig workers in the country. There’s the daily exploitation by companies by decreasing their ratings or blocking the accounts. In addition to this, we have seen daily videos of unruly behaviour with them by the customers.

As a voluntary organisation, what are you doing to resolve these workers’ woes?

The first step for us is creating awareness among the workers on exploitation. In addition, we are holding demonstrations to raise their issues to bring the workers with us. Recently, we also submitted a memorandum to the labour minister regarding the improvements prerequisite for their welfare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gig workers Mehnatkash
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp