Man stabbed over ‘black magic’ in southwest Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old farmer was stabbed to death and another suffered injuries after being attacked allegedly by their neighbour in southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Vinod, suspected that the victim had performed “black magic” on him.

According to the official, the police received information about an incident of stabbing around 12.45 PM on Monday after which the staff rushed to the spot.

“It was found that one Sunil was stabbed to death by a neighbour Vinod. Another neighbour Rajpal tried to save Sunil who also sustained stab injuries and is under treatment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused Vinod was arrested.

