Minor working as domestic help rescued from Greater Kailash

Shruti Kamalia By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued a minor girl who was forced to work as a domestic help at a house situated in an upscale township of South Delhi, the commission said on Tuesday.

The rescue drive for the teenager was carried out on Sunday, from Greater Kailash I, based on a complaint the commission received from an NGO, Silver Seven, who was tipped off by a cook of the house where she was kept. The 14-year-old girl has alleged mental and physical harassment by the house owner and was severely underpaid, the DCW said.

In an ordeal narrated to the DCW, the girl said that she was provided Rs 3,000-4,000 per month, most of which was consumed by the owners in buying monthly necessities. According to the commission, the girl had shifted to Delhi from Jharkhand in 2021 to free herself from the daily oppression of her siblings. Thereafter, she has been employed as a housemaid here.

The DCW also found another minor domestic help who was rescued as well. She expressed leaving the house but the owners forbade her from doing so. However, no complaint was registered by her.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stressed that the matter be dealt with at a top priority and strict actions be taken against the accused. “We are issuing a notice in the case. It’s shameful that the house owners living in a posh bungalow in GK 1 have committed such atrocities on the girl,” she said.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued a minor girl who was forced to work as a domestic help at a house situated in an upscale township of South Delhi, the commission said on Tuesday. The rescue drive for the teenager was carried out on Sunday, from Greater Kailash I, based on a complaint the commission received from an NGO, Silver Seven, who was tipped off by a cook of the house where she was kept. The 14-year-old girl has alleged mental and physical harassment by the house owner and was severely underpaid, the DCW said. In an ordeal narrated to the DCW, the girl said that she was provided Rs 3,000-4,000 per month, most of which was consumed by the owners in buying monthly necessities. According to the commission, the girl had shifted to Delhi from Jharkhand in 2021 to free herself from the daily oppression of her siblings. Thereafter, she has been employed as a housemaid here.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The DCW also found another minor domestic help who was rescued as well. She expressed leaving the house but the owners forbade her from doing so. However, no complaint was registered by her. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stressed that the matter be dealt with at a top priority and strict actions be taken against the accused. “We are issuing a notice in the case. It’s shameful that the house owners living in a posh bungalow in GK 1 have committed such atrocities on the girl,” she said.