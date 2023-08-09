Home Cities Delhi

SCERT to hold exhibition of teaching-learning material at Thyagraj Stadium

The event will showcase the projects prepared by different departments and individual teachers highlighting how the pre-primary classes and primary classes in the government schools can be made fun.

Published: 09th August 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to motivate government school teachers towards activity-based and experiential learning, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be organising an exhibition of teaching-learning material for pre-primary and primary classes.

The two-day exhibition on August 10 and 11 will be held at the Thyagraj Stadium and the timings will be from 10 AM to 4:30 PM.

According to a SCERT official, “The exhibition will pose an opportunity for stakeholders to showcase their teaching-learning materials and approach. Also, it will motivate teachers towards activity-based as well as experiential learning. The event will showcase the projects prepared by different departments and individual teachers highlighting how the pre-primary classes and primary classes in the government schools can be made fun.”

“The exhibition will have stalls from the Directorate of Education School, MCD Primary School Delhi, Delhi Board of School Education and DIETs and SCERT. The stalls will display the teaching-learning material developed by pre-primary teachers of DoE, MCD, and DBSE.

The stalls of SCERT and DIET will exhibit the Teaching Learning Material prepared by the faculty & pre-service teachers,” the official further added.

