Schools, offices may remain closed for G20 summit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Schools and offices in Delhi may remain closed or go online for the four days of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi scheduled in September. According to sources, schools and colleges may be advised to move to online mode and offices could be asked to be on work from home between September 8 and 11. An advisory regarding allowing only essential travel and activities is likely to be issued for the four-day period.

Bharat Arora, president of the private schools association said, “Private schools in Delhi extend their support to the Government of India’s efforts in hosting the prestigious G20 Leaders’ Summit. It is a big moment for our country. As our city welcomes global leaders, private schools stand united in ensuring a seamless event. In line with safety measures, we’re prepared to adopt online learning during September 8-11, contributing to the success of this momentous occasion. We extend our best wishes for a successful G20.”

The delegations would also travel within the city from their hotels to the International Exhibition cum Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, which would also lead to traffic restrictions as part of the security protocol.

The Delhi government may also issue an advisory advising people to stay at home during the meet to be held next month.

“The Delhi government has been urged to declare September 8 (Friday) to declare a holiday wherein schools and offices would be closed. The two days of the Summit (September 9 and 10) happen to be the weekend so movement will be restricted. Thousands of people will be a part of the entourage of the G20 members and in order to make their movement within the city seamless sans traffic jams these steps would be taken,’’ said a source.

NEW DELHI: Schools and offices in Delhi may remain closed or go online for the four days of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi scheduled in September. According to sources, schools and colleges may be advised to move to online mode and offices could be asked to be on work from home between September 8 and 11. An advisory regarding allowing only essential travel and activities is likely to be issued for the four-day period. Bharat Arora, president of the private schools association said, “Private schools in Delhi extend their support to the Government of India’s efforts in hosting the prestigious G20 Leaders’ Summit. It is a big moment for our country. As our city welcomes global leaders, private schools stand united in ensuring a seamless event. In line with safety measures, we’re prepared to adopt online learning during September 8-11, contributing to the success of this momentous occasion. We extend our best wishes for a successful G20.” The delegations would also travel within the city from their hotels to the International Exhibition cum Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, which would also lead to traffic restrictions as part of the security protocol. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Delhi government may also issue an advisory advising people to stay at home during the meet to be held next month. “The Delhi government has been urged to declare September 8 (Friday) to declare a holiday wherein schools and offices would be closed. The two days of the Summit (September 9 and 10) happen to be the weekend so movement will be restricted. Thousands of people will be a part of the entourage of the G20 members and in order to make their movement within the city seamless sans traffic jams these steps would be taken,’’ said a source.