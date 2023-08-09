Home Cities Delhi

Schools, offices may remain closed for G20 summit

The Delhi government may also issue an advisory advising people to stay at home during the meet to be held next month.

Published: 09th August 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in September. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Schools and offices in Delhi may remain closed or go online for the four days of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi scheduled in September. According to sources, schools and colleges may be advised to move to online mode and offices could be asked to be on work from home between September 8 and 11. An advisory regarding allowing only essential travel and activities is likely to be issued for the four-day period.

Bharat Arora, president of the private schools association said, “Private schools in Delhi extend their support to the Government of India’s efforts in hosting the prestigious G20 Leaders’ Summit. It is a big moment for our country. As our city welcomes global leaders, private schools stand united in ensuring a seamless event. In line with safety measures, we’re prepared to adopt online learning during September 8-11, contributing to the success of this momentous occasion. We extend our best wishes for a successful G20.”

The delegations would also travel within the city from their hotels to the International Exhibition cum Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, which would also lead to traffic restrictions as part of the security protocol.  

The Delhi government may also issue an advisory advising people to stay at home during the meet to be held next month.

“The Delhi government has been urged to declare September 8 (Friday) to declare a holiday wherein schools and offices would be closed. The two days of the Summit (September 9 and 10) happen to be the weekend so movement will be restricted. Thousands of people will be a part of the entourage of the G20 members and in order to make their movement within the city seamless sans traffic jams these steps would be taken,’’ said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pragati Maidan G20 Leaders’ Summit
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp