Utilisation of space critical for university’s growth, says JNU

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after several former faculty members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) urged the vice-chancellor to re-allocate the institute’s history centre library building, the JNU on Tuesday issued a circular stating that optimal utilisation of the available space is critical for its growth.

“There is heavy pressure for space as many new programmes are being introduced in the university and new faculty members have joined. The faculty and students concerned are requested to cooperate in this regard,” read the circular.

Besides, ex-faculty members like Romila Thapar, and historian Ramachandra Guha also took to social media urging to sign an appeal to save the Centre for Historical Studies library.

However, the JNU administration in its statement said, “The JNU requires modern infrastructure and massive campus upgrading to meet its expanding academic functions, disciplines, and programmes. Until then, optimal utilisation of available space is critical for the growth of the university.”

“A university-wide space audit is currently underway to optimise the existing infrastructure,” the circular read.

