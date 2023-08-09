Home Cities Delhi

Utilisation of space critical for university’s growth, says JNU

Ex-faculty members like Romila Thapar, and historian Ramachandra Guha also took to social media urging to sign an appeal to save the Centre for Historical Studies library.

Published: 09th August 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

JNU_Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after several former faculty members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) urged the vice-chancellor to re-allocate the institute’s history centre library building, the JNU on Tuesday issued a circular stating that optimal utilisation of the available space is critical for its growth.

“There is heavy pressure for space as many new programmes are being introduced in the university and new faculty members have joined. The faculty and students concerned are requested to cooperate in this regard,” read the circular.

Besides, ex-faculty members like Romila Thapar, and historian Ramachandra Guha also took to social media urging to sign an appeal to save the Centre for Historical Studies library.

However, the JNU administration in its statement said, “The JNU requires modern infrastructure and massive campus upgrading to meet its expanding academic functions, disciplines, and programmes. Until then, optimal utilisation of available space is critical for the growth of the university.”

“A university-wide space audit is currently underway to optimise the existing infrastructure,” the circular read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU Jawaharlal Nehru University
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp