842 technical posts vacant in Delhi University, highest in country

Subhas Sarkar also said that the onus of filling up the posts lies on the Central Universities which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament.

NEW DELHI: In the financial year of 2022-23, the University of Delhi had over 842 posts for the technical staff lying vacant — the highest number of vacancies in the country yet. The education ministry has shared this data before the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday while responding to a question by parliamentarian Muzibulla Khan.

Member of Parliament Muzibulla Khan had asked the education ministry to state the details of the state-wise vacancies relating to the technical staff in Central Universities, for the year 2022-23; whether a recruitment drive has been conducted to fill up these vacancies; and if so, the details thereof.

Meanwhile, the minister of state in the education ministry Subhas Sarkar stated that occurring of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process.

“The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students’ strength. Central Universities (CUs) have been instructed by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) to fill the vacant posts in mission mode,” Sarkar added.

Going by the figures shared by the ministry in the Rajya Sabha, five institutes have been mentioned under Delhi including the University of Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Sri Lal Bahadur National Sanskrit University and the Central Sanskrit University.

The University of Delhi had a total of 842 vacant posts while Jamia Millia Islamia University had 69 vacant posts, JNU had 59, Sri Lal Bahadur National Sanskrit University had 3 and the Central Sanskrit University had 7 vacant posts under the technical staff. Subhas Sarkar also said that the onus of filling up the posts lies on the Central Universities which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament. However, as per the Department of Personnel and Training, the mission recruitment portal, as many as 6,087 posts have been filled in Central Universities so far under a special recruitment drive.

