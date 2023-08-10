Home Cities Delhi

BJP set to confront govt on various ‘scandals’ in 2-day Assembly session

In response to these developments, the BJP legislative delegation, led by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, is set to meet with the L-G to discuss the matter.

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the two-day Delhi assembly session soon to commence, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned in its preparation to hold the Delhi government accountable during the session, which is scheduled to take place on August 16 and August 17.

Ramvir Bidhuri, Leader of the Opposition at the Delhi Assembly, has unequivocally stated that BJP legislators are poised to pose difficult questions before the Kejriwal-led Delhi administration. The questions, though expected to encompass a wide range of issues, will primarily emphasise the alleged mishandling of the flood situation and various allegations of corruption that have been levelled against various departments within the Delhi government.

In a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government, Bidhuri sharply criticised their inability to effectively manage the outbreak of dengue in the city. He drew attention to the alarming surge in the number of cases of vector-borne viral infection in the present month, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

“The BJP will also demand answers from the Delhi government on various issues, including the unauthorized benefits provided to entities such as excise policy, feedback units, the Sheesh Mahal case, advertising scandals, and private electricity companies, whose files were mysteriously stolen overnight,” Bidhuri added.

In addition to this, Bidhuri pointedly raised concerns about the exclusion of the question and answer session in the assembly, which he described as an encroachment upon the constitutional rights of the legislators. 

