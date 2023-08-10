Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University’s second merit list to be out today

Successful candidates will have to accept the allocated seats between August 10 to 13

Published: 10th August 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

FILE - Image of the Delhi University, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second merit list for Delhi University’s undergraduate admissions will be released on August 10, at 5 pm, as per schedule and will be available on the official DU website at the Common Seat Allocation System portal.

Applicants can visit the official website – admission.uod.ac.in- to check the UG seat allotment results. Once the list is released, candidates have time to accept the allocated seat from August 10 to August 13. Eligible candidates can report to the colleges accordingly.

The colleges will verify and process the applications till 4:59 pm on August 14. The last date to pay the fee is August 15. It is to be noted that if a candidate fails to pay the admission fee, the allocated seat will be forfeited and the candidate will not be considered for any subsequent allocations in the current admission process. 

DU’s second merit list has been released for the colleges which have seats vacant in undergraduate courses in various categories after the completion of admissions under the first merit list. For now, DU has decided to conduct three allocation rounds. 

But, in case of further vacant seats, a schedule for further seat allocation rounds will be released by the university. Candidates who are yet to get an allotment will have to wait and check the official website of DU for further details and related queries. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Undergraduate Admissions
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp