Delhi University’s second merit list to be out today

NEW DELHI: The second merit list for Delhi University’s undergraduate admissions will be released on August 10, at 5 pm, as per schedule and will be available on the official DU website at the Common Seat Allocation System portal.

Applicants can visit the official website – admission.uod.ac.in- to check the UG seat allotment results. Once the list is released, candidates have time to accept the allocated seat from August 10 to August 13. Eligible candidates can report to the colleges accordingly.

The colleges will verify and process the applications till 4:59 pm on August 14. The last date to pay the fee is August 15. It is to be noted that if a candidate fails to pay the admission fee, the allocated seat will be forfeited and the candidate will not be considered for any subsequent allocations in the current admission process.

DU’s second merit list has been released for the colleges which have seats vacant in undergraduate courses in various categories after the completion of admissions under the first merit list. For now, DU has decided to conduct three allocation rounds.

But, in case of further vacant seats, a schedule for further seat allocation rounds will be released by the university. Candidates who are yet to get an allotment will have to wait and check the official website of DU for further details and related queries.

