Home Cities Delhi

JNU admin in a fix over low hostel charges

DSW also said that the hostel charges in other universities across the country are 200 times higher compared to JNU.

Published: 10th August 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Have you ever thought of getting a hostel room in any University for only Rs 10? 

If not then visit the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the only central University which continues to offer a hostel room to its students at minimal prices.

With 18 hostels and one complex for married students, JNU houses more than 5000 seats divided among the hostels. Going by the university administration, admission to these hostels is almost free of cost.

The total hostel charges to be paid at the time of admission is rs 1,625, out of which the admission fee of Rs 10, hostel security, mess security, mess advance, newspapers and crockery is Rs 800 – hostel and mess security are refundable while the mess advance is adjustable. So a student has to bear less than Rs 800 a year for a hostel seat.

However, the Dean of Students Welfare Sudhir Pratap Singh said, “To the best of my knowledge, 99.9% of the universities in India don’t charge such a minimum amount for a hostel seat and this is one of the reasons that we fail to maintain our hostels. The money we get as hostel charges from the students is too minimal to help us in any way.”

He further said, “Our hostels may be good but how do we maintain them when we don’t have any money from the UGC nor have we increased any fees for a long time. For a smooth functioning, there needs to be a corpus fund but that is missing here. However, we have got some amount  after 20 years for hostel maintenance and the renovation work is in progress.” DSW also said that the hostel charges in other universities across the country are 200 times higher compared to JNU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp