Kejriwal thanks Kharge, Rahul for Congress stand on Services Bill

The Bill, giving the L-G  control over bureaucrats in Delhi, will now be sent to President Murmu to be signed into law.

Published: 10th August 2023 08:05 AM

FILE - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacts on the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for their support in opposing and voting against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In a letter addressed to the Congress leaders, Kejriwal extended his appreciation on behalf of the two crore residents of the national capital. The letter, drafted by the Aam Aadmi Party convenor, expressed his 
sincere gratitude for the significant role played by Congress in opposing the contentious bill.

“I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the two crore people of Delhi for your party’s support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” the letter addressed to Kharge stated.

Hailing their efforts, Kejriwal’s letter emphasised, “I would like to place on record the heartfelt appreciation for championing the rights of the people of Delhi inside as well as outside the Parliament. I am certain that your unflinching loyalty towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades. We look forward to your continued support in the fight against forces that are undermining the Constitution.”

In the letter to Manmohan Singh, Kejriwal penned that his presence, despite the constraints imposed by his age and ailing health, conveyed a calm and graceful conviction in preserving India’s democracy and federal structure against all odds. “Your unflinching commitment towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades, and will deeply inspire the coming generations of parliamentarians,” he wrote to Singh.

The Bill, giving the L-G  control over bureaucrats in Delhi, will now be sent to President Murmu to be signed into law.

