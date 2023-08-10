Kejriwal thanks Kharge, Rahul for Congress stand on Services Bill

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for their support in opposing and voting against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In a letter addressed to the Congress leaders, Kejriwal extended his appreciation on behalf of the two crore residents of the national capital. The letter, drafted by the Aam Aadmi Party convenor, expressed his

sincere gratitude for the significant role played by Congress in opposing the contentious bill.

“I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the two crore people of Delhi for your party’s support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” the letter addressed to Kharge stated.

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal writes to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi "expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for their party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill,… pic.twitter.com/txGyN9elHh — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Hailing their efforts, Kejriwal’s letter emphasised, “I would like to place on record the heartfelt appreciation for championing the rights of the people of Delhi inside as well as outside the Parliament. I am certain that your unflinching loyalty towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades. We look forward to your continued support in the fight against forces that are undermining the Constitution.”

In the letter to Manmohan Singh, Kejriwal penned that his presence, despite the constraints imposed by his age and ailing health, conveyed a calm and graceful conviction in preserving India’s democracy and federal structure against all odds. “Your unflinching commitment towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades, and will deeply inspire the coming generations of parliamentarians,” he wrote to Singh.

The Bill, giving the L-G control over bureaucrats in Delhi, will now be sent to President Murmu to be signed into law.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, "expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for his support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023." pic.twitter.com/tNSq4WWdgC — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

