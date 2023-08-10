Home Cities Delhi

Metro tickets to display figure of carbon footprint of commuters

The feature will be available on QR code-based tickets from Thursday onwards, officials said.

Published: 10th August 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro phase-4

FILE - Image of the Delhi Metro rail, used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro passengers will now be able to know on the go about the average amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions they are reducing by virtue of their metro journeys, the DMRC said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unveiled a pioneering initiative called ‘CarbonLite Metro Travel’ to educate passengers about their significant contribution towards reducing carbon emissions by choosing metro trains instead of road-based motor vehicles, it said in a statement.

Supported by comprehensive research conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Delhi, the initiative underscores that each kilometre travelled by metro train instead of road vehicles “results in a noteworthy reduction of 32.38 grams of CO2 emissions”, it added.

“In line with India’s aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070, the initiative intends to highlight the pivotal role each citizen plays in addressing the pressing issue of climate change through their transportation choices,” it said.

Statistics related to CO2 emissions reduced due to metro travel will be “prominently displayed” on both paper and mobile QR code-based tickets, ensuring widespread awareness of the positive impact of sustainable public transport, officials said.

The feature will be available on QR code-based tickets from Thursday onwards, officials said. “Through this initiative, passengers will now be informed about the average amount of CO2 emissions they save during their metro journeys in comparison to road-based motor vehicles,” the statement said.

Leveraging data from TERI research and considering the passenger’s average travel distance, a QR-based metro ticket will proudly announce, “Congratulations! You are saving around xxxx gm CO2,” providing tangible evidence of the passenger’s contribution to a greener future. The CO2 savings will be accumulated in the user’s DMRC mobile app for all journeys undertaken by the passenger, it added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro Carbon dioxide Emissions Carbon Footprint Carbon Emissions
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp