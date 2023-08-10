Home Cities Delhi

New Centre for Tribal Studies to come up soon, governing body constituted

Dr. Seema Singh, Faculty of Law and Dr. Santosh Hasnu, Department of History, Hans Raj College are also its members.

NEW DELHI:  The University of Delhi on Wednesday announced the establishment of the Centre for Tribal Studies (CTS), committed to understanding the diversity of tribal practices, culture, language, religion, economy, commonalities and relationship with nature through an India-centric perspective.

The inception of the CTS will be a transformative step in advancing and addressing the contemporary issues relevant to the tribal communities in terms of their overall development and well-being in present as well as in future progression. Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh had earlier announced it in a public event organised jointly by the University of Delhi and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes in celebration of ‘Tribal Heroes and their Contribution in Freedom Struggle’ on November 24, 2022.

A governing body has been constituted with Prof. Prakash Singh, Director, South Campus, University of Delhi as its Chairperson, along with distinguished academicians Prof. Payal Mago, Director, Campus of Open Learning, Prof. K. Ratnabali, Faculty of Law, and Prof. V.S. Negi, Department of Geography as members. An interdisciplinary Research Committee will provide impetus to its functioning.

Dr Seema Singh, Faculty of Law and Dr Santosh Hasnu, Department of History, Hans Raj College are also its members. Their wealth of knowledge and expertise in tribal affairs will be instrumental in driving the CTS. The Centre will have an all-India perspective with due consideration of regional diversities of Northeast India, Central India, South India and Island regions and others, said Prof. Prakash Singh, chairman of the governing body.

