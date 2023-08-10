Nine people, including two cops, hurt in two fire incidents

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least nine people, including two police officers, were injured in two separate fire incidents reported in the early hours of Wednesday from two different factories in east and west Delhi. Nine people sustained burn injuries in an inferno that gutted a factory in Mayapuri in west Delhi.

Sharing details about the Mayapuri incident, an official said that the incident took place in a factory of iron springs. Authorities received information at 2.05 am following which five fire tenders were rushed to the scene. “Fire was in the packing box of sofa springs and a drum of glue also burst out at the ground floor of the building which comprises two floors,” the official said.

The injured, who received minor burn injuries, were identified as Rakesh (35), Ram Niwas (60), Santosh (27), Harichand (35), Vikrant (25), Kishan (23), Inderjeet (33) and head constables Randhir Singh and Vikrant.

“Two police personnel, who had reached the scene as first responders, received minor injuries and they were admitted to a hospital,” DCP (west) Vichitra Veer said.

After examination of the scene by the Crime Team of the Delhi Police, a case under relevant sections was registered at Mayapuri police station.

Meanwhile, the second incident was reported from Gandhi Nagar, east Delhi area where a major fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday in a plywood factory.

According to fire officials, information about the blaze was received at 4.07 am, following which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“We received a call at 4.07 am about a fire in a plywood warehouse, following which we sent 3-4 fire tenders. At 5.29 am, it was declared as Make-6 category fire,” a Fire Department official said. Later the fire was extinguished.

An MLA from the area said space has been allocated to set up a local fire station to give swift relief in such eventualities. “The space has been allotted for Gandhi Nagar fire station. A delegation of market association, along with me, have met Delhi Fire director Atul Garg twice. It has to be built with an expense of `2.27 crore,” Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said.

Fire dept has best equipment, says Delhi minister

The government’s fire department has the “best equipment” to fight fire incidents, Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot assured people that they are in “safe hands”.

Gahlot was attending an event organised by Delhi Fire Services that showcased the modern equipment procured by the department. Noting that the ability of a city to respond quickly to fire incidents shows how prepared its government is to mitigate any disaster, Gahlot said the people of Delhi are in safe hands.

