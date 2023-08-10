Home Cities Delhi

Noida lift death: Office-bearer of society gets bail

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

NOIDA : The president of the residents’ association of a society, where a 72-year-old woman had died last week due to a malfunctioning lift, was arrested but was granted bail on the same day, officials said on Wednesday.

Colonel (retired) Ramesh Gautam, the president of the residents’ association, is among seven persons booked in the case in which a woman died of a heart attack when a cable of a lift in a society snapped.

Susheela Devi, 72, a resident of Paras Tierea society in Sector 137, died after the cable of the lift she was in snapped, leading to a free fall between some floors of the building. 

“The president of the Paras Tierea Apartment Owners Association (AOA) was held on Tuesday but granted bail by a local court the same day,” said the police. 

