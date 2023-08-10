Home Cities Delhi

Persuade Greater Noida villagers to opt for sewerage connections, orders NGT 

While asking the report from the authority, it directed that the residents be persuaded to have sewerage connections and the GNIDA may explore levying charges for the same.

Published: 10th August 2023

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to submit an 'action taken' report within three months on the issue of the absence of sewerage infrastructure in 93 villages of Greater Noida, where residents allegedly do not cooperate with authorities.

The green court was hearing the plea against the discharge of sewage on open lands and roads, internal lanes and stormwater drains in 93 villages of Greater Noida.

While asking for the report from the authority, it directed that the residents be persuaded to have sewerage connections and the GNIDA may explore levying charges for the same.

“It may be ensured that the treated sewage water needs to be duly utilized for non-potable purposes, agricultural, washing of roads and other such purposes. In the interest of public health, the residents may be persuaded to have sewerage connections and the authorities may explore levying charges against the services done,” the recent order said.

Appearing for the petitioners Karamveer Singh and Pradeep Kumar, Adv Akash Vashishtha submitted that the joint committee report itself admitted that no substantial work was done in laying down sewerage infrastructure and connecting the households with it.

The GNIDA submitted an 'action taken' report with the proposal that the authority is providing sewerage connection free of cost but the persons residing there do not cooperate due to their personal reasons. 

