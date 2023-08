Private hospital biased against patients from EWS background: DCW

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has alleged that a private hospital was “ill-treating and discriminating” patients from economically weaker sections, prompting the health authorities to carry out an inspection of the facility.

Following the visit, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), directed the hospital to do away with the practice of separating the area of economically weaker sections (EWS) and paid category patients and they have been directed to keep the waiting area the same for both the categories, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

They have also been asked to ensure that the facilities for treating the EWS patients should be at par with the paid category patients, it added. The panel received a complaint from a former member of the commission Juhi Khan regarding the misconduct by the hospital.

“The DCW has ensured action against a private city hospital for ill-treating and discriminating against EWS patients. She informed that a private hospital -- Madhukar Rainbow Hospital, Malviya Nagar was discriminating against EWS category patients,” the DCW said in a statement.

In a statement, the hospital said it was visited by officials of the DGHS on July 28. “We extended our complete cooperation and shared information as requested,” it added.

The panel alleged that the hospital was segregating and profiling EWS patients and they were being made to sit in a separate area in the basement of the hospital (in the car parking) where there is no proper seating facility and air conditioner. It was also alleged that EWS patients are being attended to by different doctors instead of regular ones.

