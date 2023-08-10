Home Cities Delhi

Private hospital biased against patients from EWS background: DCW

In a statement, the hospital said it was visited by officials of the DGHS on July 28.

Published: 10th August 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has alleged that a private hospital was “ill-treating and discriminating” patients from economically weaker sections, prompting the health authorities to carry out an inspection of the facility.

Following the visit, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), directed the hospital to do away with the practice of separating the area of economically weaker sections (EWS) and paid category patients and they have been directed to keep the waiting area the same for both the categories, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday. 

They have also been asked to ensure that the facilities for treating the EWS patients should be at par with the paid category patients, it added. The panel received a complaint from a former member of the commission Juhi Khan regarding the misconduct by the hospital.

“The DCW has ensured action against a private city hospital for ill-treating and discriminating against EWS patients. She informed that a private hospital -- Madhukar Rainbow Hospital, Malviya Nagar was discriminating against EWS category patients,” the DCW said in a statement.

In a statement, the hospital said it was visited by officials of the DGHS on July 28.  “We extended our complete cooperation and shared information as requested,” it added.

The panel alleged that the hospital was segregating and profiling EWS patients and they were being made to sit in a separate area in the basement of the hospital (in the car parking) where there is no proper seating facility and air conditioner.  It was also alleged that EWS patients are being attended to by different doctors instead of regular ones. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Discrimination DCW EWS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp