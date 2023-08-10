Home Cities Delhi

Terror funding case: Yasin Malik appears virtually before HC  

The SC also expressed its displeasure when he appeared before it in person.

Published: 10th August 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. (File | PTI)

FILE - Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik virtually appeared before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday from jail in the National Investigation Agency (NIA)-probing case seeking the death penalty for Malik in a terror funding case.

Though he appeared before the HC, the matter was adjourned due to the non-availability of the division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anish Dayal.

While initially production warrants were issued against him, who has been awarded a life sentence, the bench last week modified the order and allowed him to appear through video conferencing for Wednesday.

Citing security reasons, the government standing counsel informed the court there was an order by the President directing that Malik cannot be “moved from the Tihar Jail”. The SC also expressed its displeasure when he appeared before it in person.

The jail authorities said that Malik was a ‘very high-risk prisoner’ and it was imperative to not physically produce him in court to maintain public order and safety.

