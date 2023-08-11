Home Cities Delhi

AAP dares BJP to show papers with forged signatures of party MPs

Drawing attention to the parliamentary rulebook, Raghav Chadha highlighted that the formation of any Select Committee does not necessitate signatures or written consent from members of the House.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MP Raghav Chadha addresses a press conference on the issue of false allegations and alleged breach of privilege against the former, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has issued a challenge to BJP, demanding they produce evidence supporting their claim that he forged the signatures of five fellow MPs. In a press conference on Thursday, Chadha vehemently defended himself and questioned the credibility of the accusations.

In support of the youngest Rajya Sabha MP, AAP parliamentarians Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta, ND Gupta, Ashok Mittal, Sant Seechewal, and Sushil Kumar Rinku were also present at the press conference.

To counter these allegations, the MP also presented official documents and stressed that the BJP is spreading misinformation. “It has become a compulsion for me to clear things out against the propaganda and misinformation being peddled by the BJP. Even today, I will refrain from commenting against the Committee of Privileges and Chairperson of the House. I’ll only put the truth in front of you,” he added.

Drawing attention to the parliamentary rulebook, Chadha highlighted that the formation of any Select Committee does not necessitate signatures or written consent from members of the House. Lambasting the BJP, Raghav asserted that there has been no mention of words like “forgery and forged signatures” in the parliamentary bulletin.

“The only thing that has been stated is to investigate the issue, but it’s tough to deal with the misinformation being propagated by the BJP,” he said. Speaking to the media persons, Chadha said that he will present his views in front of the Privilege Committee regarding this matter.

