Academic block, seven hostels to come up on IIT Delhi grounds

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi will soon witness an expansion on the campus with a new academic block, seven new hostels offering single rooms for students, and a mini academic complex consisting of laboratories and also flatlets for married PhD students.

Director IIT Delhi Professor Rangan Banerjee on Thursday while sharing the infrastructure development on the campus said that IIT Delhi is a small campus and is still undertaking infrastructure projects.

One of the biggest projects being undertaken on the main campus in Hauz Khas currently is the construction of engineering blocks 998 and 99C, spread over about 55,000 sqm.

These buildings have around 200 faculty offices and more than 200 labs, in addition to other facilities like workshops, committee rooms, conference rooms, etc. The blocks will become operational early next year. Construction of academic block 103 with a tentative cost of Rs 231.05 crore and Type-C staff and faculty houses with a tentative cost of around Rs 121 crore will also start soon, the director said.

Three new hostels, namely Dronagiri, Sahyadri, and Saptagiri, with a capacity of 1,200 single rooms, are operational. Two new hostels (one boys’ and one girls’) will also be constructed. A tendering process has been initiated for the two hostel projects, tentatively costing Rs 300 crore, which are partly funded through grants. Flatlets for married PhD scholars are also being constructed on the campus under the Nalanda Phase 2 project.

Meanwhile, a mini-academic complex spread over 1365 sqm on the main campus consisting of 18 laboratories and 36 faculty offices was inaugurated this year. Talking about the Sonipat campus, the director said that the construction of the loE-funded SATHI building is in full swing, and the work should be completed by November 2023 end. The total cost of the project is Rs 59.73 crore.

