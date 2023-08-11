Home Cities Delhi

Academic block, seven hostels to come up on IIT Delhi grounds

The blocks will have around 200 faculty offices and more than 200 labs, in addition to other facilities like workshops, committee rooms, conference rooms, etc.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

The room was locked from inside and it was opened in front of his family, a senior police officer said.

IIT Delhi. ( File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   IIT Delhi will soon witness an expansion on the campus with a new academic block, seven new hostels offering single rooms for students, and a mini academic complex consisting of laboratories and also flatlets for married PhD students.

Director IIT Delhi Professor Rangan Banerjee on Thursday while sharing the infrastructure development on the campus said that IIT Delhi is a small campus and is still undertaking infrastructure projects.
One of the biggest projects being undertaken on the main campus in Hauz Khas currently is the construction of engineering blocks 998 and 99C, spread over about 55,000 sqm. 

These buildings have around 200 faculty offices and more than 200 labs, in addition to other facilities like workshops, committee rooms, conference rooms, etc. The blocks will become operational early next year. Construction of academic block 103 with a tentative cost of Rs 231.05 crore and Type-C staff and faculty houses with a tentative cost of around Rs 121 crore will also start soon, the director said.

Three new hostels, namely Dronagiri, Sahyadri, and Saptagiri, with a capacity of 1,200 single rooms, are operational. Two new hostels (one boys’ and one girls’) will also be constructed. A tendering process has been initiated for the two hostel projects, tentatively costing Rs 300 crore, which are partly funded through grants. Flatlets for married PhD scholars are also being constructed on the campus under the Nalanda Phase 2 project. 

Meanwhile, a mini-academic complex spread over 1365 sqm on the main campus consisting of 18 laboratories and 36 faculty offices was inaugurated this year. Talking about the Sonipat campus, the director said that the construction of the loE-funded SATHI building is in full swing, and the work should be completed by November 2023 end. The total cost of the project is Rs 59.73 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education IIT Delhi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp