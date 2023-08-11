Ban on tobacco products extended in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has extended the ban on the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, including gutkha and paan masala, in Delhi for a further period of one year, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

The Lt Governor said tobacco products are now affecting children and youngsters and this menace should be contained for the future generation, they said. He stressed that the notification needs to be enforced strictly and no lackadaisical attitude towards its enforcement in the city will be tolerated.

“The Lt Governor, while invoking his powers provided under Article 239 AA (4) of the Constitution of India, has issued these orders banning tobacco products, (Gutkha/Paan Masala) giving utmost importance to the issue of public health and in light of the rising number of oral cancer cases in the capital,” an official said.

Article 239AA pertains to special provisions with respect to Delhi. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, has prohibited and restricted the sale of products containing tobacco and nicotine to be used as ingredients in any food products. The Food Safety Department of the Delhi government will issue a notification extending the ban soon, following approval by the LG, the official said.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has extended the ban on the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, including gutkha and paan masala, in Delhi for a further period of one year, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday. The Lt Governor said tobacco products are now affecting children and youngsters and this menace should be contained for the future generation, they said. He stressed that the notification needs to be enforced strictly and no lackadaisical attitude towards its enforcement in the city will be tolerated. “The Lt Governor, while invoking his powers provided under Article 239 AA (4) of the Constitution of India, has issued these orders banning tobacco products, (Gutkha/Paan Masala) giving utmost importance to the issue of public health and in light of the rising number of oral cancer cases in the capital,” an official said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Article 239AA pertains to special provisions with respect to Delhi. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, has prohibited and restricted the sale of products containing tobacco and nicotine to be used as ingredients in any food products. The Food Safety Department of the Delhi government will issue a notification extending the ban soon, following approval by the LG, the official said.