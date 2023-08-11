Home Cities Delhi

BJP MLAs seek L-G action in ‘anomalies’ in two-day Delhi  Assembly session

The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on August 16 and according to the Assembly officials, it can be extended if needed.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly

Representational image of Delhi Assembly (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP legislators met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday and complained against “anomalies” in the two-day Delhi Assembly session called by the Kejriwal government. A delegation of Delhi BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and state president Virendra Sachdeva, met Saxena at the Raj Niwas here and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention in the matter.

The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on August 16. It can be extended if needed, Assembly officials said earlier. The legislators, in their first meeting with the LG after approval of the services bill by the Rajya Sabha, sought his directions to the Speaker of the Assembly to “follow protocol” and allow a Question Hour in the House as a basic parliamentary right of the MLAs.

“This delegation of BJP MLAs wishes to draw your attention towards the calling of repeated sessions of Delhi assembly by Delhi government and Speaker of the Assembly without following any constitutional procedure,” read a copy of the memorandum.

The legislators said it was “shocking” that only a two-day long Monsoon session has been called, that too without following the constitutional requirement of giving a 15-day notice to MLAs so that they can prepare and submit their questions. 

