Delhi University second merit list out, over 19,000 get seats

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Thursday filled up over 19,000 undergraduate seats across colleges in the second round of admission for the academic year 2023-24. In the first round, over 62,000 students had paid fees to confirm their seats. Many of them opted for upgradation, while several students froze their seats.

The university said 34,174 candidates so far have opted for an upgrade after the first round. “In the second round of admission, new allocation totalled 19,038. As many as 10,104 students got their upgraded choices and around 17,561 froze their seats allotted to them in the first round,” a varsity official said. As many as 32,600 candidates were retained on their earlier allocation.

Of the total allotment of 85,853 UG seats in the first round of allocation, 62,008 students, of which 53 per cent are females, have paid fees and confirmed their admission to DU colleges. DU has a total of 71,000 UG seats across all its colleges. However, the number of seat allocations was higher this year as the varsity allocated extra seats in various categories, the DU official said.

The seats for the undergraduate programmes are being allotted under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG-2023. The varsity issued a list of vacant seats after the completion of Round 1 on August 7. Only a few seats remained vacant in the colleges on North Campus, the list showed.

The majority of the vacancies were available off-campus and in some colleges of the South Campus in Sanskrit and science courses, including Chemistry, Physics, and Electronics. Students were given a one-day window to re-order higher preferences.

