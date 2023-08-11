Home Cities Delhi

Forces to get lightest bullet-proof jackets designed in IIT Delhi

The R&D ballistic testing as per BIS standards has been conducted successfully at  DRDO-TBRL Chandigarh and is ready for Technology Transfer by IIT Delhi to Indian Industry.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Delhi. (File photo)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Researchers at IIT Delhi, after three years, have designed a bullet-resistant jacket for Indian soldiers weighing two and a half kilograms lighter than the ones currently being used by the force. 

Professor Naresh Bhatnagar, Dean of Research and Development said that currently, the bullet-proof jackets worn by the Indian soldiers weigh about 10.5 kg. 

However, the researchers at the institute have designed a lighter version of the jacket weighing just 8.2 kg.

“The Advanced Ballistic High Energy Defeat (ABHED) BIS level 5 and ABHED BIS Level 6 comply with the  Indian Army’s latest requirements and are capable of defeating eight AK-47 HSC and six Sniper API bullets respectively on 1000 sq cm panels after ageing with minimum back face deformation. 

The R&D ballistic testing as per BIS standards has been conducted successfully at  DRDO-TBRL Chandigarh and is ready for Technology Transfer by IIT Delhi to Indian Industry,” added Professor Bhatnagar.

India Matters
