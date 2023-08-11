IIT-Delhi to start research campus in Abu Dhabi, studies to begin next year

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is all set to start a research-centric campus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director IIT-Delhi shared it on Thursday stating that the institute will contribute to the research and academic eco-system of UAE.

A temporary campus of IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi is already assigned, and work for customisation of the existing facilities to IIT Delhi’s requirements has already started. The campus will formally start its operations in a few months, and academic programs are expected to commence in early 2024.

Shantanu Rao, coordinator for the Abu Dhabi campus shared that in due course, the institution will migrate to a permanent campus. Other administrative, academic, and operational policies regarding IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi are being developed and discussed in anticipation of the formal launch early next year.

The international campus of IIT-Delhi is expected to offer degrees at the UG, PG, and doctoral levels in a diverse range of programs covering energy and sustainability, artificial intelligence, computer science and engineering, healthcare, mathematics and computing and other disciplines of engineering, sciences, management, and humanities.

It was also shared that initially IIT-Delhi will arrange its own faculty for the international campus and foreign faculty will also be hired later.

Outreach events for Abu Dhabi students

A diverse range of multiple outreach events have been planned till the end of the year and beyond for maximum reach. At present (July-August 2023), a three-week mathematics immersion program is underway in Abu Dhabi, where selected high school students are being taught by IIT-Delhi faculty. This program is designed to be a rigorous in-class experience in mathematics.

54th annual convocation

IIT Delhi’s 54th Annual Convocation ceremony will be held on August 12, 2023. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, an eminent virologist and professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Sessions from 2024

