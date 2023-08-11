No equal access to OBC students, writes NCBC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national commission for backward classes has written to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi regarding the ongoing admission process. The commission has complained that the DU has set an extremely short timeframe for OBC students to submit their OBC certificates for their admissions and that the OBC students have been struggling due to time constraints.

The commission has stated that the situation has placed OBC students at a disadvantage and jeopardized their chances of fair representation and equal access to education. “Please intervene in this matter and ensure that Delhi University extends the deadline for submitting OBC certificates to alleviate the undue stress on students and give them an equal opportunity to secure their place within the university,” reads a letter by the commission to the VC.

The commission wrote to the VC after the OBC community had complained to the commission stating this treatment not only violates the principles of fairness and inclusivity but also perpetuates systemic inequalities that OBC students already face.

The community urged the OBC Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into this issue and hold Delhi University accountable for its failure to provide equitable treatment to OBC students.

