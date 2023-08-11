Jagdish  Tytler seeks permission to appear virtually

Home Cities Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to appear before it through video conferencing (VC), his lawyer said.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand is likely to pass an order on Tytler’s request tomorrow, his advocate Manu Sharma said. The council made the plea before the court seeking relief over security concerns.

The advocate sought the court’s permission for Tytler’s appearance remotely citing a protest by the Sikh community during his appearance on August 5. The court had on August 5 accepted the bail bond furnished by Tytler, a former union minister, in the case.

A sessions court earlier granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. It had also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with evidence or leave the country without its permission.

