1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court grants 10 days to Jagdish Tytler to examine documents

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday allowed 10 days to senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler for scrutinising the CBI charge sheet and other documents in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the anti-Sikh riots that broke out following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Tytler has moved an application before ACMM Vidhi Gupta Anand seeking two weeks’ time for examining the documents. The matter will be further heard on August 21. Tytler appeared through video conferencing after the court’s permission which was granted owing to security reasons.

Complainant’s counsel objected his virtual appearance stating that no formal application was moved by his Counsel. However, the court said that the district court in Delhi can permit online appearance of parties without any requirement of a prior request, citing a High Court order.

