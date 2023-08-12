Home Cities Delhi

'Ab Delhi hogi saaf', says Kejriwal as MCD begins cleanliness campaign

Published: 12th August 2023 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal .(File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The MCD on Saturday started a citywide cleanliness drive with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the campaign will definitely be successful and make the national capital neat and clean.

"Many many congratulations and best wishes for starting the mega cleanliness campaign by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- ab Delhi hogi saaf. I have full hope that this campaign will definitely be successful and our Delhi will become neat and clean," Kejriwal said in a Hindi post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He was responding to a post by Durgesh Pathak, an AAP MLA and the MCD in-charge.

AAP is the governing party in the municipal corporation.

Pathak said in his post on X, "For 15 years, the BJP had turned Delhi into a garbage dump. On the call of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all councilors and volunteers are now engaged in cleaning Delhi, along with MCD employees."

"In this sequence, the AAP's councillor from Nand Nagri, Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya, started a cleanliness drive in his ward on a war-footing. Soon we will make Delhi cleaner and cover every corner of Delhi," Pathak said in his post in Hindi.

There are 250 wards in the MCD, some located in densely populated areas.

Comments

