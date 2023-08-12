'Can't deny special moments': Delhi HC allows PMLA accused to visit abroad for son's admission

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court allowed an accused of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case to travel abroad for his son's admission stating that even if a person is an accused who is facing trial, he should not be denied to enjoy his special moments in life.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that it is not disputed that the petitioner has travelled abroad on about 20 occasions in the past with the court's permission and never misused the liberty and returned to the country in time while setting aside a trial court order which denied his foreign trip.

The high court said the admission of a child whether in school or a college/University is a moment the parent and the child cherish forever while allowing petitioner Parvin Juneja to go to Canada where his son has to be admitted to the Schulich School of Business, York University.

"It is a feeling of togetherness by the mere presence of each other, which is expected by each child and parent while achieving such a milestone. Even if a person is accused and is facing trial, he should not ordinarily be denied these special moments of small pleasures in life. To observe and hold that the son may not need the support of the father for his admission to the University being grown up, will ignore a very crucial fact of practical life that a child is a child forever for a parent and should be permitted if circumstances so warrant when he is entering into a new life in another new country and pursuing a journey of higher studies," the court stated in the order.

The respondent (Enforcement Directorate) has not disputed the genuineness of the documents placed on record regarding the admission of the son of the petitioner to the York University of Canada and that he has deposited the requisite part payment towards the same, the court held.

The single-bench further said it will not deny this moment of togetherness to the family at the time of his admission to a University of his choice.

