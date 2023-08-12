Home Cities Delhi

‘Can’t have safe harbour if Google violates trademarks’

The use of trademarks as keywords by Google in its Ads Programme does amount to “use” under the intellectual property law and, in case of infringement, it cannot claim benefit of “safe harbour”.

Published: 12th August 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Google. (File Photo | AP)

Google. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The use of trademarks as keywords by Google in its Ads Programme does amount to “use” under the intellectual property law and, in case of infringement, it cannot claim the benefit of “safe harbour” from liability under the law, the Delhi High Court has said.

The HC observations came on an appeal by Google against the order of a single judge bench on a lawsuit by Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd alleging that the use of its trademark keywords on Ads Programme resulted in the diversion of traffic from the portal of the plaintiff to that of the advertiser.

A bench headed by Justice Vibhu Bakhru said prima facie, Google is an “active participant” in use of the trademarks of proprietors and it was difficult to accept that the search engine would be exempted under Section 79 of the IT Act from the liability of infringement of trademarks by its use of the trademarks as keywords in the Ads Programme.

“Google is not a passive intermediary but runs an advertisement business, of which it has pervasive control. Merely because the said business is run online and is dovetailed with its service as an intermediary does not entitle Google to the benefit of Section 79(1) of the IT Act,” the bench said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google trademarks
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp