DCW's 181 helpline got over 6.3 lakh calls in one year: Maliwal

The caller is counselled, and if need be, her grievance is marked to authorities such as Delhi Police, hospitals, and shelter homes for redressal.

Published: 12th August 2023 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission For Women's 181 helpline received more than 6.30 lakh calls between July 2022 and June 2023, its chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Maliwal said 92,004 "unique cases" like domestic violence, conflict with neighbours, rape and sexual assault, POCSO, kidnapping and cyber crimes were registered through the helpline during the period.

“We have released the annual data of DCW’s women helpline 181. In the data, we have informed that the DCW 181 helpline received over 40 lakh calls in the last 7 years. Last year itself, we received 6,30,000 calls,” she said.

Maliwal said the helpline is backed by a support team on the ground.

The 181 is a 24X7 hotline operated by the DCW for women in distress.

In most cases, a team of counsellors is dispatched to meet the distressed women to assist them.

Swati Maliwal
India Matters
