Delhi government to conduct Energy audit of buildings, structures

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reduce power consumption and promote energy efficiency, the Delhi government will conduct an ‘energy audit’ of its buildings, offices and streetlights. The aim of this energy audit is to pinpoint areas of excessive energy use and devise strategies to manage and control it.

The energy audit will be initiated on all government buildings with a sanctioned load of 500 kilowatts and above, by a certified energy auditor from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

Power Minister Atishi said, “This process involves measuring the actual energy consumption of devices and appliances within the buildings, comparing it with estimated minimum energy required for the processes, and then identifying economically and technically feasible methods to achieve energy savings.”

The power minister also highlighted that the audit will provide recommendations for optimising energy usage, resulting in both energy and cost savings in power bills. “It is said that saving one unit of energy at the user end is equivalent to two units generated at the power plant. The energy-saving measures derived from these audits will help stabilise Delhi’s overall power demand.

Moreover, energy audits will not only propose ways to minimise electricity consumption in government buildings but will also alleviate the burden on the exchequer. Additionally, this initiative will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions,” the power minister emphasised.

She said that the government’s power department has made the ‘energy audit’ of government buildings a priority under its mission@2023. In addition to government buildings, the Delhi government intends to conduct energy audits for its streetlights. Currently, streetlight maintenance in Delhi is primarily handled by MCD, NDMC, and PWD. MCD has successfully replaced approximately 6.06 lakh streetlights with LED lights.

In the southern district, MCD has collaborated with EESL to replace around 3 lakh streetlights with energy-efficient LEDs, out of the total 92000 maintained by PWD, 22,500 have already been replaced.

The power minister highlighted that the government’s stance toward energy conservation and efficiency.

