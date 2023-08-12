Home Cities Delhi

DU formulates Economics syllabus without consulting dept: Academic Council members

During the Academic Council meeting, the chair was informed that the Economics of Discrimination has been replaced by Economic Thought.

Delhi University. (File Photo)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: University of Delhi Academic Council members recorded their dissent against the methodology adopted to formulate Economics syllabus without any consultation with the elected members.

One of the three papers, Economics of Discrimination has been dropped from the syllabus following which the members said that the way it has been revamped is against the democratic nature of academic deliberations and syllabus formations.

At the council meeting of May 26, 2023, the Vice Chancellor constituted a committee to revisit the three courses under the Delhi School of Economics, Economics of Discrim nation, Productions Relations and Globalization and Economic State Society.

During the Academic Council meeting on Friday, the chair was informed that the Economics of Discrimination has been replaced by Economic Thought; while the two other programmes were continued, however with alterations.

The members in their statement said, “On closer perusal of the reading list shared with us, revealed that the reading list was entirely changed with almost no reading retained from the original list. Moreover, the Head of the Department, Economics, Professor Surender Kumar informed the council that this was the conclusive syllabus as it was revised by the committee constituted by V-C.” 

“This sets a dangerous precedence. Moreover, we record our dissent against the reading list itself which is in contravention with the original ethos and learning methodology of the ESS paper. We insist that
council not be bypassed,” the dissent note read.

