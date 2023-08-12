Excise case: SC seeks ED’s reply on bizman Abhishekh Boinpally’s bail plea

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate in a plea filed by Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishekh Boinpally, seeking bail in a case registered in the multi-crore scam of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. His name had appeared in the second charge sheet filed by the ED in the case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti while directing the ED to file its response in three weeks posted the pleas for October, 2023. The businessman approached the top court against Delhi High Court’s July 3, 2023 order of refusing to grant him bail.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma while dismissing his application noted that the allegation against Boinapally was that he represented the “South Group” and was “part of the conspiracy in the framing of the new excise policy which was detrimental to the interest of the general public and was framed with an intention to grant undue advantage to certain individuals with a view to recoup the kickback and to gain further undue advantage”.

“The statements of the witnesses clearly indicate that some extraneous factors were working since the time of conceptualization, formulation and drafting of the excise policy. The allegation regarding generating of the emails in support of the policy also raises the red flag that everything was being done in a transparent and bonafide manner. This court would restrain itself to make any comment further on this as the trial is yet to take place,” the HC said.

Boinpally’s application was also rejected by the Rouse Avenue court on February 16, 2023. Calling the allegations levelled against the accused as “serious”, the court while rejecting his application said, “Accused do not even satisfy triple test as laid down in the case of P Chidambaram v/s Directorate of Enforcement being relied upon by Defence Counsels.”

According to the CBI and the ED, which are probing the cases against Manish Sisodia and others, irregularities were allegedly committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

Excise ‘scam’: HC grants bail to Raghav Magunta

The Delhi HC has granted bail to Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP, in connection with the alleged excise scam. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who had earlier granted interim bail to the son of MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, recorded that the relief was granted as the ED did not oppose his bail plea.

