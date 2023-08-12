Home Cities Delhi

‘Gas leak’ sends 28 school kids to hospitals

The children complained of acute symptoms of gastritis and were admitted to the RML Hospital in the evening.

Published: 12th August 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Gas leak image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| Pexels)

Gas leak image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| Pexels)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A toxic gas that apparently leaked from a nearby railway track led to the hospitalisation of at least 28 children belonging to an MCD-run school in the Naraina area in west Delhi on Friday, the civic body said.

The children complained of acute symptoms of gastritis and were admitted to the RML Hospital in the evening. So far, 19 have been admitted to RML and nine were admitted to Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital, civic body officials said.

Officials said of the 28 children, two had to be kept on oxygen. “They are stable and are under observation,” said a corporation official. As per recorded testimonies, the incident occurred soon after the children had their midday meal, officials said.

“The children said they started feeling uneasy after encountering a foul smell. Suddenly, their health started deteriorating. A PCR was informed,” said a senior official. While the police are yet to ascertain the source of the foul smell, the MCD stated that a gas leak occurred at nearby railway tracks led to a health emergency in the school.

“The school premises are being checked to ascertain the source of the smell. There is a railway track nearby. It is yet to be ascertained where the smell emanated from,” said DCP (West) Vichitra Veer.
Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited the hospitals and met the children, saying a probe will assess how the gas leaked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
toxic gas gas leak
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp