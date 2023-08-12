Home Cities Delhi

Godman held for attack on constable, running away with his wireless set

According to the official, the accused Dinesh Kumar Guleriya, had attacked the staff of Alipur police station while they were on duty.

By Prangshu Datta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 58-year-old self-styled ‘godman’, who was involved in an attack on police personnel way back in 2009, was arrested by the Crime Branch, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the accused Dinesh Kumar Guleriya, had attacked the staff of Alipur police station while they were on duty. He threatened and also stole their wireless set following which he was arrested and later convicted in the case. However, as he did not surrender even after his bail period was over, a local court declared him a proclaimed offender.

Sharing brief details of the accused person’s criminal history, Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the accused Dinesh Kumar Guleriya was born in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, in 1965 and did his graduation from Ramjas College in Delhi. Later he became a devotee of a religious guru. 

“Thereafter, in 1994, he started an advertisement company in the name of “Campus Ad”. After that, he also started a media channel in the name of Campus News Channel, Jai Guruji News and Omameen 369 World News Channel,” the Special CP said. During this period, the accused Guleria became a self-styled God Man and claimed to possess divine powers and was currently posing himself as an Acharya of Ayurveda from Patna, Bihar. 

“He stated that he is the founder/chairman of various organizations i.e. Om Ameen Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Campus News, Om Ameen News, Campus Movies, Kangra Herb, Shri Rajput Sanatan Seva, Solid Solution, Jan Kalyan Samiti, Mahila Vikas Samiti, Samajik Nyay & Utthan Manch & World Academy of Ayurveda,” the senior official said.  The accused man also gave religious sermons and had many Facebook and Instagram accounts in the name of “Om ameen 369”.

