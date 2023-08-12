Home Cities Delhi

Shahi Imam wants PM to heed to ‘Mann ki Baat’ of Muslims

The Shahi Imam emphasized that while the Prime Minister’s “Man ki Baat” is heard by the masses, he should also lend an ear to the concerns of the Muslim community. 

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari. | PTI File Photo

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a strong statement following the communal violence in Haryana, Shahi Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari Sahib of Jama Masjid expressed concern over the incidents that transpired last week. During a sermon before the Friday prayer, he directed his words towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling on him to heed the ‘Mann ki Baat’ of Muslims.

The Shahi Imam emphasized that while the Prime Minister’s “Man ki Baat” is heard by the masses, he should also lend an ear to the concerns of the Muslim community. He urged the Prime Minister to exhibit magnanimity and truly listen to the voices of Muslims across the nation. “Show a big heart and listen to the Muslims of the country,” he asserted passionately.

The backdrop of his statement is the recent outbreak of violence in Nuh, triggered during a procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Tragically, the clashes resulted in the loss of six lives, including two home guards and a cleric.  Shahi Imam, addressing this unfortunate incident, conveyed the pain and suffering experienced by the affected families. He stated, “We can never understand the pain with which the victims’ families are suffering. Someone lost his son, brother, or father in the Nuh violence. There has been no difference in the tears of a Hindu and a Muslim mother.”

Expressing concern about the current atmosphere prevailing in the country, the Shahi Imam pondered the kind of example being set through this atmosphere of hatred. Without naming anyone directly, he conveyed his message to the political sphere, asserting that electoral competition should be based on achievements rather than fostering a polarised environment. 

