Teachers outfit cries foul over transfers sans prior notice

The government school teachers association (GSTA) claimed that the transfers were done solely on the basis of reports submitted by the heads of schools.

Published: 12th August 2023 08:09 AM

Transfer-Shuffle

Express Illustration.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education  (DoE) on Friday issued transfer orders to some teachers without any prior notice. The government school teachers association (GSTA) claimed that the transfers were done solely on the basis of reports submitted by the heads of schools.

The GSTA has also written to the DoE stating that the teachers should be allowed to present their part of the story. General Secretary of the GSTA Ajay Veer Yadav said that there are orders through which TGTs and PGTs have been transferred without any stated reason.

“These transfers have left many of these teachers in a state of shock as they had not even applied for such transfers. Upon careful examination of the aforementioned transfer orders, the affected teachers have come to the conclusion that their transfers were executed solely based on reports from their respective Heads of Schools,” said Yadav.

“It is worth noting that the Heads of Schools submitted their recommendations online. Subsequently, a committee comprising higher officials of the DoE was formed by your kind self to deliberate upon these recommendations,” the GSTA general secretary said.

“The teaching community and GSTA anticipated that the committee’s decisions would be fair and reasonable, with transfers no longer being carried out solely based on administrative reasons. However, the resultant transfer orders lacked any explanation or rationale behind them. The affected teachers were neither provided with prior notices/memorandums nor were they informed about any alleged misconduct, performance issues, or administrative reasons that could have led to these transfers,” Yadav said. 

