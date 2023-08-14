29-year-old Delhi man abducts, robs woman at gunpoint he met on matrimonial site

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old educated man was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for allegedly abducting a woman, whom he had met through a matrimonial website, at gunpoint and later robbing her of her belongings.

The accused, identified as Hasan Khan, a resident of Nihal Vihar, Delhi, was nabbed while he was trying to flee away from the city in search of a new hideout.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said a piece of specific information regarding the movement of Hasan Khan was received that he would come to meet his known for the search of a new hideout and may commit further crimes after which a trap was laid near the U-turn towards Rohini, under the Mangolpuri flyover, Outer Ring Road, Delhi.

“At about 11:40 pm on August 11, when Hasan Khan reached the place of information, he was surrounded by the team members and warned to surrender. Despite warnings to surrender, the accused whipped out a pistol and tried to fire to make his way to flee away,” the senior official said, adding the accused was however nabbed by the police team after a brief scuffle.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was wanted in a case of abduction and robbery with a woman.

Sharing details of the case, the Special CP said Hasan Khan had contacted a 29-year-old woman through Shaadi.com as Riyasat Khan.

On August 6, Khan fixed a meeting with her through WhatsApp chat and met the lady near a park in Sector 21, Rohini, Delhi. He asked her to sit in his I-10 car for face-to-face talks to see the possibility of their marriage.

“As soon as she entered the car, he took out a pistol and threatened to kill her if she made any noise. He abducted her at gunpoint and took her to Nangloi via Kanjhawala Road,” the official said.

On the way, the accused Khan forcibly took away her mobile phone, earrings, four gold rings, and smartwatch. After that, he dropped her off at an isolated place in Nangloi, Delhi, and further threatened her with dire consequences.

On further interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Hasan Khan, who is a divorcee and has a 7-year-old son, had completed his graduation from Delhi University through correspondence and further did MA in Political Science from IGNOU. Currently, he is pursuing MBA in Finance from Manipal University.

It was also disclosed that his father is a cancer patient, and his mother is a housewife. He has one younger brother, namely Mohsin Khan, who is a bad character of Nihal Vihar police station area.

