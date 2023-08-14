Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police bust fake call centre, Five held  

Police said the accused duped people claiming to provide higher education/degree certificates.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An illegal call centre being used to dupe people on the pretext of providing higher education was busted by the police in south Delhi and five people, including two women, were arrested, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ashish (22), Ashfa Ahmad (24) and Danish Khan (30), all residents of Delhi, had been cheating people for the past year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said credible information was received on August 12 regarding an illegal call centre being operated at Bapu Park, Kotla Mubarakpur, duping people claiming to provide higher education/degree.“They were asked to provide documents of authorization but they could not produce any such documents,” the DCP said.

