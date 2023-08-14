Foolproof security at Red Fort for I-Day, vigil being maintained at city’s borders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the national capital gears up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, robust arrangements have been made to regulate the massive turnout expected at the event, which has no COVID-19 restrictions after a span of two years.

According to police sources, 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems, and over 10,000 police personnel keeping vigil are part of the measures in place at the Mughal-era Red Fort here, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15.

In lieu of recent violence in Gurugram and adjoining areas, a strict vigil is being ensured. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak confirmed that a robust deployment of police will be ensured.

“We will coordinate and share real-time information with other agencies to provide security. We will also use technology systems for security purposes,” Pathak said.

Anti-drone systems have been installed at the Red Fort as is convention. All anti-terror measures have been initiated, including the installation of air defence guns. Snipers, elite SWAT commandos and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests.

Police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations based on intelligence inputs received from central agencies, a police officer said.

Thorough checking is being carried out at the borders and police have warned of strict action against anyone trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the national capital.

