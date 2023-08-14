‘Let’s finish them’: Cops escape death as shots fired during raid at gambling den

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four policemen narrowly escaped the onslaught of a mob in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli where they had gone to raid a gambling den. The incident took place on Thursday night.

According to the FIR, one of the policemen got a tip-off that two brothers, Mange and Preet Singh alias Bhola have been running a gambling and illegal liquor racket in the area. On reaching the spot, the police team found some people drinking and gambling.

“When I showed my ID, a man wearing a turban came to me and introduced himself as Bhola and said ‘How dare you come to my area, I have seen several policemen like you and taught them a lesson.’ He called his brother Mange,” the FIR read.

As per the FIR, both brothers then called their sister Simran and a man named Parvesh, who reached the spot along with several others carrying iron rods and batons. “Head constable Pradeep’s phone was snatched when he started making a video. Mange and Simran then asked Bhole to finish these policemen. Bhole took out a pistol and fired a shot towards me. I ducked and fortunately, my life was saved,” the FIR read.

One of the policemen fired a shot in the air to escape mob fury. While Mange, Bhola, Simran and Parvesh fled from the spot, others attacked the cops with iron rods, injuring them on their heads and hands.

Mob fury

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of IPC, including an attempt to murder, and begun a probe into the incident. “We somehow managed to escape the agitated mob,” the FIR stated.

