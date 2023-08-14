Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Delhi’s Alipur, No casualty reported

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a chemical storage facility in north Delhi’s Alipur area on Sunday afternoon, according to official sources.

According to a Fire Department official, information regarding a fire incident at a warehouse in Budhpur, near Om Farm, Alipur, Delhi following which 26 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

“It took us around three hours to bring the situation under control and the fire was extinguished by 6.15 pm,” a senior Delhi Fire Service official told this newspaper over the phone. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The godown was being used to store chemicals like paraffin that are utilised in PVC manufacturing. It took the fire department three hours to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding that no injuries have been reported so far. The fire at the warehouse, storing chemicals used in PVC, was doused by around 6.10 pm.

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a chemical storage facility in north Delhi’s Alipur area on Sunday afternoon, according to official sources. According to a Fire Department official, information regarding a fire incident at a warehouse in Budhpur, near Om Farm, Alipur, Delhi following which 26 fire engines were rushed to the spot. “It took us around three hours to bring the situation under control and the fire was extinguished by 6.15 pm,” a senior Delhi Fire Service official told this newspaper over the phone. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The godown was being used to store chemicals like paraffin that are utilised in PVC manufacturing. It took the fire department three hours to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding that no injuries have been reported so far. The fire at the warehouse, storing chemicals used in PVC, was doused by around 6.10 pm.