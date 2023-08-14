Home Cities Delhi

Welcome area double murder: Another accused held 

The accused, identified as Salman alias Tohid (23), had shot two people dead last month along with two of his accomplices just to create terror and makeover his image of a gangster in the area.

Delhi police

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested the third absconding accused allegedly involved in the murder of two people in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area.

Furnishing details of the double murder, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav said on July 11, one person was found dead with two gunshot wounds on the main 65 Futta road, Pili Mitti, Welcome in northeast Delhi. At about 300 meters distance, another person was also found with 2 gunshot injuries.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep and Bablu, knew each other and were probably together when they were killed.

The local police identified and later arrested the two accused persons named Shahbaz alias Shibbu and Misbah, who during the interrogation disclosed that they are active members of the Chhenu Gang and they along with their other associate Salman alias Tohid had fired upon both the deceased.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Salman near Welcome Metro Station, a team of the Crime Branch laid a trap and nabbed the accused. On further investigation and interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Salman alias Tohid was a school dropout and used to commit pickpocketing on buses.‘From the money received from pickpocketing he shows off a high-profile personality by visiting clubs and pubs around NCR,” the police said.

