Bail denied to woman held for stealing laptop, iPad from Delhi HC complex

NEW DELHI: A city court has refused to grant bail to a woman accused of stealing a laptop and an iPad from the Delhi High Court complex in July. Denying relief to the accused woman Bala Saraswati, Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal of Delhi’s Patiala House Courts said the CCTV footage “clearly shows” the accused lifting the bag containing the items and then taking an auto from gate number 7 of the high court.

The possibility of the accused escaping or threatening the witnesses could not be ruled out, the judge also noted in the order. The allegations against the accused are serious in nature, and therefore, she will be sent to judicial custody till August 26, the court ordered.

“Having considered the seriousness of the allegations, this court deems it appropriate to commit the accused to judicial custody since the apprehension of the IO (Investigating Officer) is true that once released on bail, the accused may abscond and even threatened the witness or indulge in similar offence vide same modus operandi,” the order read.

